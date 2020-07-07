New Delhi: She flies the ‘Boeing 787 Dreamliner’. She is also the wife of a footballer who plays for the Indian squad. Yet Commander Pushpanjali Potsangbam has not been able to physically meet her husband for the last four months. She has been busy airlifting Indians stranded in different parts of the world. She is helping the Indians return home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Pushpanjali talks to Gourmangi Singh over the phone every other day, but hasn’t had the chance to meet her.

As a Commander with Air India, the Manipuri woman is part of the government’s ‘Vande Bharat’ mission. It has been introduced to rescue stranded Indians from across the world.

Proud but stressed

Gourmangi has recently been in the news for his foray organic farming. However, the central defender feels worried and proud at the same time.

“It feels good when one of your own is trying to do something for the country during this unprecedented crisis. I understand it’s a very difficult and stressful job. Yes, I would be lying if I say it doesn’t worry me,” Gouramangi said.

Pushpanjali has been working with Air India for the past 11 years. She started out as a first officer. “Last week she was in Lagos (Africa) for bringing back Indian citizens stuck there. She only operates on the international sectors,” said the 34-year-old Gourmangi.

Difficult times

It is not easy when one has to undergo the COVID-19 test three times for operating a single flight. One is done before departure, the second one on arrival at base. The third test is done after five days of touching down at one’s base.

“It is very stressful and then there is always that fear of the virus. Hats off to them, my wife and her colleagues, they are on the frontline like doctors and nurses,” a proud husband said.

Gourmangi said he has waited long enough. He is now set to visit the national capital and reunite with his wife. “I am coming there in the next few days. Delhi has been my second home for some years now,” asserted the defender.

Brilliant career

Gouramangi is one of the most decorated players in Indian football in recent times. He has won the National Football League, Federation Cup and I-League titles. He also bagged the AIFF ‘Player of the Year’ award in 2010. He was part of India’s triumphant Nehru Cup campaigns in 2007 and 2009 and the AFC Asian Cup in 2011.

Hoping for the best

Gourmangi is hoping that the situation normalises and sporting activities resume. “I understand we all are helpless but we can’t be hopeless. I have heard the AIFF is trying to arrange a competition when things improve a bit. The go-ahead to decide the winner of second division league and find a qualifier for the I-league is also on cards,” he said.

After a successful 14-year career as a professional footballer, Gouramangi signed up as the first team coach for FC Bengaluru United.