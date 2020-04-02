Kolkata: A man in his 60s has quarantined himself in a boat in West Bengal’s Malda district after he was advised isolation by health workers for having come to the area from another district in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Niranjan Haldar, who earns his living singing kirtans, had come to visit his niece at Dubapara village under Habibpur block five days back.

A resident of Nadia district, Haldar had faced hostile villagers at Dubapara, who demanded he get himself tested for the coronavirus infection.

“They told me to undergo a health check-up as I had come from another place. I underwent a check-up, though I did not have any symptoms like cough or fever,” said Haldar.

Nevertheless, the health workers advised him to remain in home quarantine for 14 days. This created a problem for Haldar.

There were only two rooms in his niece’s decrepit tin house, where isolation was not possible.

Thereafter, some villagers suggested he could stay in a boat on the bank of river Tangon which flows past the village crematorium.

“Had I gone on quarantine in my niece’s house, they would have had to stay under the open sky for their safety. So, I am staying in the boat. I am cooking my food also,” he said.

However, some locals brought the matter to the notice of the block administration, which is now considering shifting Haldar to a quarantine centre.

IANS