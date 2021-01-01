Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar has started the new year in a special way.

Akshay shared a video on Instagram and wished everyone a happy new year. In this video, he has shown the first sunrise of the year to his fans.

In this video, he is also chanting the Gayatri Mantra. Sharing this, Akshay wrote, “Here’s the first sunrise of 2021, in case you missed it 🙂 Praying for everyone’s success and happiness, wishing for a great year ahead! Happy New Year everyone.”

In the year 2020, Akshay was No.1 in terms of appearing in most number of advertisements. Akshay captured 16 percent of all actors’ advertisements. In this race, Akshay left behind Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan.

On professional front, Akshay is currently engaged in the shooting of Atrangi Re. The film also features Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in lead roles.

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in the period drama Prithviraj. The film marks the Hindi film debut of Manushi Chhillar. Akshay’s Sooravanshi is awaiting its theatrical release. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and is the fourth film in the director’s cop universe.