Mumbai: Actress Nidhhi Agerwal says she has been extra careful about staying fit through the lockdown months.

“It’s been a productive lockdown for me. I have learnt a lot of fitness-related things. I started doing yoga, and have done some detoxing too. I feel all these things have helped me develop beautiful changes in my body,” Nidhhi told IANS.

Nidhhi, who turned 27 Monday, says it felt great to be able to spend the whole day on her birthday with family, for a change.

“I stayed at home, cut cakes and spent quality time with family members. Spending quality time with my closed ones is always on my wish list. I also want to open a charitable organisation,” she added, sharing her birthday wish list.

Nidhhi, who is best known for “Munna Michael” and “iSmart Shankar”, has four films coming up.