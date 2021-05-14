Mumbai: Veer actress Zareen Khan turns a year older Friday. Everyone knows about the birthday girl, but very few people are aware about how she met superstar Salman Khan. Well here’s the story behind the first meeting between Zareen Khan and Salman Khan. The superstar first noticed Zareen when she visited the sets of Yuvraj at Whistling Woods.

Salman decided to cast Zareen for his friend Anil Sharma’s film Veer as he felt ‘she looked the character of a sweet princess’.”After a screen test, Zareen landed the lead role of ‘Princess Yashodhara’.

Zareen then went on to act in a number of films including Housefull 2 and Hate Story 2. The actress has also worked in the recently released film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele.

Zareen’s film career hasn’t been a walk in the park. She often receives negative criticism and she is known as the doppelganger or look-alike of Katrina Kaif.

Taran Adarsh of Bollywood Hungama observed ‘Zareen resembles Katrina Kaif but wears one expression all through’.