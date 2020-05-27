Ahmedabad: The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown has severely hit the wedding industry in Gujarat. The state has witnessed approximately 30,000 cancellations and postponements in the last two months. This has happened due to the COVID-19 crisis according to spokesperson of Hotel and Restaurant Association (Gujarat), Abhijit Deshmukh.

March and April are considered the peak season, when maximum number of weddings takes place Gujarat.

Some couples due to the COVID-19 situation decided to cancel the big fat Indian wedding. They chose to tie the knot in the presence of eight to 10 close relatives, wedding planner Devang Shah said.

Some relaxations in the lockdown were announced May 18. However, hotels, restaurants, party venues and temples have been directed to remain shut. Hence people are finding it difficult to organise weddings and related functions, Shah pointed out.

“People have been cancelling their bookings and are waiting for the next auspicious season. It will be in December and January. Those who don’t want to wait are getting married at home in the presence of select few family members. Two of my former clients did the same,” Shah pointed out.

People have the option of organising a small ceremony with only 50 guests. However, very few are interested in such functions, said decorator and caterer Amal Gandhi.

“Who would want a wedding album with photographs of people wearing masks? Moreover, it is also not feasible to arrange food for just 50 guests. So people are calling off their wedding functions. They are waiting for things to get back to normal,” Gandhi said.

Some couples even opted for court marriages and planned to organise a proper wedding ceremony afterwards, he added.

