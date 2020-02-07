New Delhi: Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has celebrated the 15th birthday of ‘Google Maps’ in a very innovative manner. He shared a list of his favourite veggie burrito restaurants around the world using the mapping service of ‘Google Maps’. Sunadr Pichai then took to social media social media to share the list of restaurants in the cities of Mumbai, New York, London, Helsinki, Paris, Dublin and many others.

“I compiled a list of my favourite veggie burrito places from around the world. They’re my comfort food when travelling, and I get pretty excited when I find a good one,” Pichai wrote in an Instagram post. He also shared the links of the restaurants.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8P8910AMyn/

The list reveals that Pichai’s favourite is the Mexican food from the ‘New York Burrito Company’ in Santacruz East. In London, his veggie burritos come from ‘Tortilla Kings Cross’, while in San Francisco he likes to eat at ‘Panzon’.

“Finding the best burrito might sound trivial in the context of all the amazing things ‘Google Maps’ can do-from helping to shave hours off a commute over the course of the year to providing SOS alerts during emergencies,” Pichai wrote in a blog post. “But for someone who finds as much joy in a good burrito as I do, it can be a magical moment,” he added.

In the post, the IIT-Kharagpur alumnus also spoke about growing up in India and how ‘Google Maps’ has changed the way people travel all over the world.

“In places like where I grew up in India, there wasn’t always a clear structure to the address system,” Pichai said. “That meant giving an auto-rickshaw driver a landmark, like a hotel, and then as I got close, popping my head out to ask for directions to the actual destination,” he added.

Pichai also shared his firsthand experience with ‘Google Maps’. “I had arrived in Mumbai in the early morning hours and jumped into a cab to get to a friend’s house which was difficult to locate. Using ‘Google Maps’, I was able to give the driver turn-by-turn directions without asking anyone. I was excited by how easy it was, but my driver was really blown away,” Pichai wrote

PNN & Agencies