San Francisco: To make it easier to find information about how and where to vote in the US elections, Google Friday launched election-related features that show the voting locations closest to you.

If you search for things like “early voting locations” or “ballot drop boxes near me”, Google will show details on where you can vote in person or return your mail-in ballot, whether you are voting early or on Election Day.

It will also include helpful reminders, like to bring your ballot completed and sealed, Google said.

“Just as easily, you’ll soon be able to ask, ‘Hey Google, where do I vote?’ and Google Assistant will share details on where to vote nearby on your Assistant-enabled phone, smart speaker or Smart Display,” Yunhan Xu, Product Manager at Google wrote in a blog post.

“After you’ve selected a voting location or ballot drop box in your area, you can click through from Google Search or Google Assistant to Google Maps for quick information about how far it is, how to get there, and voting hours.”

Similarly, if you search for your voting location in Google Maps you’ll have easy access to the feature in Search to help you confirm where you can cast your vote, the company said.

IANS