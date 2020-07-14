New Delhi: The cricketers around the world would anxiously wait for his signals. However ICC umpire Anil Chaudhary did not think one day ‘the lack of signal’ would affect his work. However, the ‘lack of signal’ did change his daily routine.

Once the India-South Africa ODI series was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic, Chaudhary left for his native village Dangrol in Uttar Pradesh. It is approximately 80 kilometres away from Lucknow.

Much to his amazement, Chaudhury found villagers climbing up trees to receive mobile phone network. The lack of connectivity affected some of Chaudhary’s ICC workshops too.

But not anymore. Once Chaudhary’s plight came to light though the media, one telecom company contacted him. It installed a mobile tower at his village, solving the connectivity problems not only for him but of thousands of villagers. They are now showering blessings on the ‘son of soil’.

“Unlike earlier times, I don’t have to shuttle between Delhi and Dangrol when I would have my video conferences. I am now able to attend workshops from my village home,” a proud Chaudhary said.

“I am happy that villagers can now speak uninterrupted. Children who need mobile phone access for academic work will also get the benefitted. When villagers came to show their gratitude, I could understand how big a thing this (having a mobile tower) is for them,” said Chaudhary.