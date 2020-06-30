Ranchi: Well since the lockdown was implemented in India, tales of woes and sorrows have only increased. One such story is that of budding athlete Geeta Kumari. She was forced to sell vegetables in the streets of Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district to make ends meet. Luckily for Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s intervention her condition turned better. Soren instructed the Ramgarh district administration to provide a one-time Rs 50,000 aid to Geeta Kumari. He also arranged a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 for her from the Jharkhand government.

Soren gets working

Soren received information on his twitter handle that Kumari has turned into a roadside vegetable seller due to financial problems. As per Soren’s directive, the Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sandeep Singh gave Monday a cheque of Rs 50,000 to Kumari. He also announced Rs 3,000 monthly stipend to the athlete. Singh also arranged for her training at a sports centre, an official release said.

Laudable feat

Kumari had won eight gold medals at state-level walking competitions. She also won a silver medal and a bronze medal in national-level events held in Kolkata, the release said

“There are several sportspersons in Ramgarh who are capable of winning laurels for India. The administration will ensure they get support,” Singh stated.

Kumari’s family happy

Kumari’s cousin Dhanjay Prajapati said, “She sells vegetables and also is a final year BA student. Her family is financially weak and my sister wants to pursue her pet event. Now that the administration has given assistance she is very happy.”

Earlier this month the Jharkhand government had provided financial assistance to national level archer Sonu Khatoon of Dhanbad district. She was also forced to sell vegetables to earn a living for her family.