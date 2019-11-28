Mumbai: One of the most renowned couples of the Hindi film fraternity Ajay Devgn and Kajol reunite on screen next year in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Right now, however, they have taken to social media to celebrate the fact that their superhit comedy drama Ishq completed 22 years November 28.

Ajay shared a still from the film with a candid caption for Kajol on Twitter on the occasion, to which Kajol had a ready witty reply at hand, according to a website.

Ishq released in 1997, and the couple co-starred with Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla in the Indra Kumar film.

Recalling the film, Ajay posted a roamntic still from the film featuring him with Kajol. He captioned it with the lyrics of their hit song in the film: “Neend churayi meri kisne o sanam? Tuneeeee @itsKajolD #22YearsOfIshq.”

See Link

Kajol’s reply was hilarious. She posted a still from the film that shows her asleep. “Tumhari neend churake, dekho main kitne chain se soyi hoon,” she wrote.

See link

Juhi also posted a few pictures from the film on Instagram. “Nostalgia… It travels in many forms, on a song, in a scent or in photographs 22 years of Ishq!!” she wrote.

IANS