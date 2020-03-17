Mumbai: For actress Katrina Kaif, visiting the gym is daily routine. The actor is known to spend close to three hours if not more in the gym every day. ‘Kat’ as she is popularly known takes her fitness and workout routines very seriously. Even the lockdown clamped on all gyms here due to the coronavirus threat has failed to dampen her spirit.

The 36-year-old actress has recently shared a number of videos, in which she and her fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala can be seen doing workout routines which can be easily practiced at home. Katrina has captioned the videos: “Can’t go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if you can.”

The workout routine shared by Katrina includes squats, leg raises, sit-ups, push-ups, planks and mountain climbers.

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9zMwQJBoz_/

The release of Katrina’s forthcoming film Sooryavanshi, also starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, and Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameos, has been postponed due to the coronavirus threat. The film was slated for release March 27, but now till the COVID-19 threat subsides it won’t hit the screens according to the makers of the film.

A few days before the release of Sooryavanshi , the makers had released a statement which said, “We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family but due to recent outburst of the COVID-19, we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience. And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right. After all, safety comes first. Until then, keep the excitement alive, take good care of yourself and stay strong.”

PNN & Agencies