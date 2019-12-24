Mumbai: This year King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan has stayed away from the silver screen as none of his films got released in theatres. Despite this, Shah Rukh Khan remained at No.6 on Forbes India’s list of Top 100 Celebrities. Even after not releasing a single film, Shah Rukh has earned in crores in 2019.

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are surprised and are keen to know how the romance king earned 124 crores without releasing a single movie in 2019.

At the same time last year, he had a total of Rs 56 crores, while in 2017 Shah Rukh Khan had a total earnings of 170.5 crores.

According to Forbes India, films are not Shah Rukh Khan’s only source of income. Apart from being actor, he is also a successful businessman. He has many brands under his belt which include ICICI, Big Basket, Tag Heuer, Bayouz, Lux, Hyundai.

Shah Rukh Khan also has his own production house Red Chillies Entertainment. Under the banner of this production house, Netflix’s popular web series Bard of Blood was released.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan are among the top paid celebrities of India with an earning Rs 293.25 crore and Rs 229.25 crore, respectively.

Big B and Indian cricketer MS Dhoni are at fourth and fifth spots, with earnings of Rs 239.25 crore and Rs 135.93 crore, respectively.