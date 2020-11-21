Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan is one of the most successful producers and screenwriters in Hindi cinema history.

An already married man, Salim decided to marry again in 1981 to none other than yesteryear Hindi cinema siren Helen.

Salman was already 15 years old when his father decided to marry again. A fully grown teenager, how did ‘Bhaijaan’ react?

In an interview, Helen revealed that her early married life was not easy as Salman and his siblings were quite not ready to accept her.

“As kids they had their hostility. But they reacted the way their mother did. As I told you very honestly, it wasn’t as if Salma accepted the relationship happily straightaway and thanked me for it or said, you deserve an Oscar for it. So at that time there was hostility from the children,” she said.

It is quite natural that children would not want anyone to replace their mother but over the years, Salman, his siblings and his mother Salma got to know Helen a bit better and reaslied what a kind and warm hearted person she was and now, they get along just fine.

In fact, Arpita, Salim and Helen’s adoptive daughter, is quite the darling of Salman.

When asked if she would advise young people to fall in love more than once, Helen said: “Falling in love twice was a beautiful accident that happened to me. I have survived that accident! Though I wouldn’t recommend it as an ideal way of living. Normally it doesn’t work.”

PNN