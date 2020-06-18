Mumbai: Four days have elapsed since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. However, co-stars continue to remember Sushant Singh Rajput fondly. His friend and Chhichhore co-star Shraddha Kapoor has said his passing has left a huge void. However, she will always remember the actor as someone full of kindness, intelligence and curiosity.

Remembering a friend

In an Instagram post, Kapoor shared Thursday a picture of the duo along with the front page of a book. The book titled: ‘The Secret Principles of Genius’ is signed by Rajput.

“Been trying to accept what has happened and coming to terms with it is very difficult. There is a huge void. Sushant! Dearest Sush! Full of humility, intelligence, curiosity about life, seeing beauty in everything, everywhere,” she began the homage.

“He danced to his own tune! I always looked forward to seeing him on set, wondering what captivating interaction we would have next,” Kapoor added. Incidentally, Kapoor was among Rajput’s industry friends who attended his funeral.

‘Wonderful co-star’

A wonderful co-star, ‘who put his heart and soul in to his work, the actor said about Rajput. He was also a deeply caring person.

“His kind smile, the conversations we had at shoot about the Cosmos. We shared different philosophies, the moments we spent together, were filled with magical wonderment,” said Kapoor.

Fascinated by astronomy

Rajput was fascinated by science and astronomy, and Kapoor said he always wanted to share this experience with others. The actor recalled how Rajput, at a musical and poetry get-together at his home, showed her the moon from his telescope.

“I was so speechless that I could see its exquisite beauty up close! He wanted to share that feeling. Our Chhichhore gang went to his beautiful home in Pavna. We were awestruck together with the peace and calm of the nature around us – he loved nature!” Kapoor wrote.

“He saw things through a kaleidoscopic lens and wanted to share that with everyone around him. Sushant was mesmerised by the simplest things and would muse on them in a genius way. He was truly, one of a kind. I’ll miss you dearest Sush. Shine on,” she added.

Chhichhore, the 2019 film directed by Nitesh Tiwari, marked Rajput’s last big screen appearance.