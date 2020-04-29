Los Angeles: Singer Joe Jonas has special plans to celebrate his first wedding anniversary with actress Sophie Turner. “I think we would have gone back to Vegas,” Joe Jonas told host James Corden, reported ‘eonline.com’””So, if you can keep a secret, I would say I might try to recreate Vegas in our house,” he added.

As for how Joe will bring Las Vegas to their home, he said: “I have a DJ set up. We could do a night club.”

Plans ruined

Joe and Sophie had exchanged vows May 1, 2019 in a Las Vegas chapel following the ‘Billboard Music Awards’. The impromptu ceremony was intended to be kept a secret. However, DJ Diplo’s live coverage of the event on social media ruined their plans. One month later, Joe and Sophie had their second wedding ceremony in France.

Party couple

Joe admitted that he and Sophie used to celebrate every relationship milestone back when they were dating.

“We used to be the couple that every few days we would celebrate,” Joe explained. “So, it’d be like, we’ve been dating for a week, we’d have a party or a big dinner. We’ve been dating for a month…and we were that nauseating couple. Now, I think we’ve chilled out quite a bit,” said the man whose brother Nick is married to Priyanka Chopra

New travel show

Joe also informed that he has started a new travel show titled ‘Cup of Joe’. He said that he had taken the help of actor Matthew McConaughey to roll out the programme.

The eight-part series showcases the highlights from the pop star’s 2019 trip around the globe with his brothers.

An episode features Joe with Fey when he was in New York, and McConaughey’s appearance highlights Texas. Other episodes and segments take place in picturesque locales of Berlin and Los Angeles.

Indian dish

Earlier this month, Joe treated Turner with a popular Indian dish – chicken tikka masala. He took to Instagram Stories to share a moment of his kitchen adventure. He posted a picture of his prep.

Meanwhile, in another interview, Sophie Turner had shared that she is ‘kind of loving’ being in quarantine with her pop star husband.

Agencies