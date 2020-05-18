Mumbai: The pandemic coronavirus is a huge threat for people with weak immunity. Doctors are constantly harping on the importance of strong immunity to tackle the COVID-19 virus. Sushmita Sen, the former Miss Universe (1994) was once diagnosed with an autoimmune malady called ‘Addison’s Disease’. Now with coronavirus on the rage worldwide, Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to inform how she overcame the disease.

The actor-turned-entrepreneur is currently quarantining with her family. It includes her two adopted girls Renee and Alisah, and her beau Rohman Shawl.

Fighting Addison’s disease

Sushmita said she was affected by the disease in 2014. She beat the disease through her physical workouts. Sushmita also lauded her teacher Nupur Shikhare who taught her how to use the Nunchaku (a martial art weapon). She said that she could overcome the Addison’s disease only because she learnt the technique of Nunchaku. It gave her inner strength and that was the main reason why she could beat the disease.

Using the Nunchaku

In the video, Sushmita is seen using the martial arts weapon, traditionally used in ‘Okinawan’. Sushmita also captioned the video. She said: “I was diagnosed with an Auto immune condition called Addison’s disease in September 2014. It left me feeling like I had no fight left in me… A fatigued body filled with immense frustration & aggression. The dark circles under my eyes can’t even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years.

“To have steroids substitute cortisol & to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll. There is NOTHING more tiring than to live with a chronic illness. Enough was enough, I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit. I meditated with #Nunchaku.

Healing process

“Aggression out, fight back in & pain turned into an art form. I healed in time, my Adrenal glands woke up, no more steroids, no withdrawls & NO AUTO IMMUNE CONDITION as of 2019. Lesson: NO ONE KNOWS YOUR BODY BETTER THAN YOU, LISTEN TO IT. There is a warrior in all of us, never give up!!! Thank you to my Teacher Nupur Shikhare for being my rock through this journey 🙂 I love you guys!!!”

Film career not so successful

Even though, she started off well with her debut film ‘Dastak’, Sushmita’s career in the Hindi film industry never took off. She was last seen in the Bengali movie Nirbaak in 2015. Her last Hindi film was in 2010 when she played a cameo role in No Problem.

