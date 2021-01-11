Mumbai: Uri: The Surgical Strike was released two years ago on this day. Actress Yami Gautam went down memory lane to recall bringing alive her character of ‘Pallavi Sharma’, an undercover Intelligence Bureau agent. It must be stated here that Yami Gautam played an important part in the success of the film.

“(It) Feels great looking back at ‘Pallavi’ from ‘Uri today. It’s been two years today since the release of the film. For me it was this film that changed a lot of things, in me as an actor and how the audience and certain directors looked at me as an actor,” stated Yami.

“(It’s) Not just the physical transformation but also the strength that the character held and the versatility I got to portray. In that short span and knowing that it’s going to be primarily about the operation, for me it was Uri where it began all over once again for me — the kind of adulation I got from my first (Bollywood) film (Vicky Donor in 2012). So, (I am) forever in debt to Aditya, the audience, the Indian army and the entire team for making this film what it became,” Yami added.

The Aditya Dhar directorial also starred Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in important roles.

Yami has lately been busy shooting for Bhoot Police. She will also be seen in the films A Thursday and Dasvi.