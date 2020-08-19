There are many things in the world that are ruled by nature. Even computers, human mind and science also fail in front of nature. There are quite a number of astounding things in our world which are famous in themselves.

Today we are going to tell you about one of such things.

Today we are going to tell you about a place where water is available but life is not possible. Life exists in extreme environments on Earth, from arid deserts and frozen tundras to thermal, toxic vents in the deepest reaches of the ocean floor.

But, it can’t exist on every inch of the planet. For your information, let us tell you that we are talking about Ethiopia where there is water but there is no life because the environment here is like this in which a human cannot live.

Scientists have discovered a place in Ethiopia where life can’t find a way. Scientists say that there is no life, not even microorganisms, in Dallol, a place in Ethiopia. Dallol is incredibly hot, salty and acidic.

According to the information, abundant magnesium is found here. There are small volcanoes inside the lake which spew toxic gases and chemicals throughout the year. Due to this, the land here has become colourful.

And this place is named Dallol Geothermal Field. Dallol is a unique, terrestrial hydrothermal system in Ethiopia. Here you will get to see all the colours of the world. It is also considered the most beautiful place in the world. The environment here is very dangerous, it can never be possible to live life.