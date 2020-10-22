Kolkata: The idol of actor Sonu Sood in a community Durga puja pandal here has evoked questions in the minds of the visitors. They have asked as to why the actor is being projected in a godly manner. However, the organisers have their answers ready. The theme of this Durga Puja is the ‘hardship faced by migrant labourers during lockdown’. So they have also put up a big idol of Sonu Sood who had helped these labourers reach their respective homes.

Sonu won the hearts of millions of people in India when he came forward to help the migrant labourers. He booked aircraft, hired buses to help thousands of migrants return to their native cities, towns and villages. Some even called him the ‘Messiah of the workers’. Keeping his contribution to the cause of the migrant labourers in mind, this puja committee has decided to honour him. That is the main reason why his idol is featuring prominently along with that of Ma Durga. His idol was displayed alongside a bus, which carried migrant labourers to their homes.

Srinjoy Dutta, a member of the puja committee, said that they had tried to capture the struggle of the labourers to the best of their ability.

We have installed a statue of actor Sonu Sood so that people can take inspiration from him to help people in need: Srinjay Dutta, member of Prafulla Kanan Welfare Association, in Kolkata https://t.co/6ne3v3FAZF pic.twitter.com/VD8clsa6O9 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

Sonu had also rescue stranded students in different parts of India and created job opportunities for them during the lockdown.