New Delhi: Abhishek Bachchan completed 20 years in the Hindi film industry last month. After a period of self-reflection, the actor has said he now wants to focus on the coming decades. Abhishek Bachchan along with Kareena Kapoor Khan made his debut with JP Dutta’s 2000 film Refugee. He, returned to screen with Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan in 2018 after a brief hiatus.

“I have reflected far too much. Past two-three years, I have only been reflecting in the media. So, I’m now done with that. When I completed 20 years last month, I said ‘Enough of looking back, now we have to look forward’. He talked to this agency over a Zoom call.

Abhishek is known for his performances in films like Yuva, Guru, Bunty Aur Babli and Bluffmaster. He will next be seen in ‘Amazon Prime Video’ series Breathe: Into The Shadows. He said he is happy to be getting the opportunity to play a gamut of roles.

“I don’t know in the next six months what state of mind I’m going to be in. I don’t know whether I will be able to decide what kind of work I want to do. But currently, I just love the fact that the producers and directors are allowing me to do work which has variety. I hopefully show them that there are different things that I can convincingly do,” he said.

The psychological thriller is the follow-up to the 2018 Breathe, which starred R Madhavan.

The new season goes ahead with Abhishek donning the role of Avinash Sabharwal. He is a psychiatrist who will go to any length to find his missing daughter Siya. The series starts streaming from July 10.

Director of the show is Mayank Sharma who has also co-written the show with Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli and Arshad Syed.

“When I heard the story, I immediately said ‘yes’. The criteria it was on ‘Amazon Prime Video’ was immaterial to me. It was great material which I really liked and wanted to be a part of it,” Abhishek stated.

The actor said today’s audience is more interested in seeing characters that are real and flawed rather than being fantastical.

“That time is gone when the hero has to be morally on a higher ground to the audience. In today’s day and age, especially the youth, they would much rather see a flawed character achieve something,” Abhishek pointed out.

“There are lesser and lesser fantastical characters. Our most popular heroes today are all great characters who have one or two flaws. It makes them look real. That just makes the character more tactile and approachable,” he added.

The actor also has a slate of three films. The first is The Big Bull, reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992. The second is Anurag Basu’s anthology Ludo and the crime thriller Bob Biswas.