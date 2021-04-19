Mumbai: Actor Sameera Reddy said Monday her two children and husband, entrepreneur Akshai Varde, have also tested COVID-19 positive. Her disclosure came a day after she herself had informed that she had tested positive for the dreaded virus. The 42-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a long note. In It Sameera Reddy described how the family of four contracted the virus.

Sameera said it was her five-year-old son, Hans, who first showed symptoms. He had high fever, fatigue, body ache and upset stomach which lasted for four days. He later tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have to admit initially I did feel complete panic. This is because however much you think you are prepared, you just never completely are for something like this,” Sameera wrote.

Her two-year-old daughter, Nyra, was next to start showing COVID symptoms, followed by the actor and Varde.

The Musafir actor said her children are currently in ‘great spirits’. “It’s important to remember that even though your kids might get asymptomatic in a few days they still have to be isolated from people who haven’t been affected for 14 days to make sure it (virus) is not transmitted,” she said.

“Luckily my mother in law was not exposed and is living separately. She has tested negative. Me and Akshai tested positive soon after the kids. We have started the medications…,” Sameera informed.

Earlier in the day, actor Vatsal Sheth also tested positive for COVID-19. The 40-year-old actor said he was following all precautions listed by his doctors.

Mumbai reported 8,468 fresh cases Sunday, taking the tally of infections to 5,79,486 in the city.