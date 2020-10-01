Bhubaneswar: Whenever Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna appear jointly in any show, there are bound to be loads and loads of fun vibes. Both Akshay Kumar and his better half, with their witty answers and humour-laced lines simply blow away the viewers. It seems that the two are just made for each other, the love and affection that they display is obvious.

Well recently both Akshay and Twinkle took part in a virtual session with kids. It was an initiative on Twinkle’s part to organise the interactive session. And it was fun all the way.

Akshay was asked about Twinkle’s culinary skills and the actor said that for good food at home he has to make it himself. Akshay said Twinkle can cook stories and articles with words, but even if she has to make an omlette, she just freaks out. “So I am cook in the house,” Akshay revealed. Both however, agreed that son Aarav is the best cook in the family. From pizzas to exotic Chinese cuisine, Aarav can cook anything both stated.

However, Twinkle was also quick to divulge a secret that Akshay Kumar has never shared. “Everybody knows Akshay for his fitness and following a proper diet to maintain a healthy life. Well at times, he does break the rules to make ‘chocolate parathas’ and indulge on those,” Twinkle revealed. Both had the kids rolling on the floor with their one- liners as well funny anecdotes.

The action hero was asked about his favourite superhero and Akshay was quick to point out that it was ‘Tarzan’. Twinkle however told the kids that it is the ‘common man’ who is her superhero. “The common man with determination and acumen beats odds everyday to be successful in life. So definitely, I would vote for the common man as my superhero,” Twinkle told the kids.

The two have been married since 2001. Twinkle has turned into an author after abandoning her acting career. Akshay on the other hand continues to be a top notch hero in Bollywood, churning out hit after hit in the last four-five years. Not bad for a man, who emerged on the screens in the 1990s.