Mumbai: Anushka Sharma has delivered a message to people who have been abandoning their pets in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Instagram Stories, the Bollywood actress shared a forwarded message that has a picture which shows a couple of men walking down the road under the scorching, with one of them carrying a puppy and a duck.

“These migrant workers are walking on the Mumbai Nasik Highway along with their belongings. So next time when you think to give up your pet who you ‘loved like your own child’ just remember this picture,” goes the caption.

Anushka Sharma is known to be an animal lover. Her pet dog Bruno died earlier this month.

IANS