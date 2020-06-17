Raipur: The family of a 27-year-old Army jawan from Chhattisgarh, who died of injuries suffered in the clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh was about to get married. The Indian Army jawan, during his last home visit had finalised plans to tie the nuptial knot next year. This news was provided by the deceased jawan’s relative Wednesday.

Future plans

Sepoy Ganesh Ram Kunjam hailed from Gidhali village in Kanker district. Ever since the news of his death trickled in, his family members are in a state of. However they are also filled with a sense of pride over his sacrifice for the country.

After completing his education till Class 12, Ganesh Kunjam had joined the Army in 2011. He always wanted to serve the nation, his paternal uncle Tiharu Ram Kunjam said.

Shocking news

Family members of Kunjam were busy with their routine work when Tuesday afternoon they got the shocking news of his death.

“I got a call from an Army man who introduced himself as a senior of Ganesh. He told me that he was calling from Kashmir. He informed us that Kunjam has got martyred at the China border,” Tiharu Kunjam said.

“The person also asked me to watch news channels (which were reporting about Ladakh clash). When I switched on the news channel, it was showing names of only three martyred soldiers. Initially the name of Ganesh did not feature in the list of martyrs,” he added.

The Army person told Tiharu Kunjam that his mortal remains will arrive in the village by Thursday.

Last homecoming

Ganesh had come home on leave in February-March this year. It was during this period his marriage was fixed with a girl of a village in Kanker.

“Earlier, we had planned to hold the wedding this year itself. But due to some family issues and other reasons we postponed it to next year,” informed Tiharu Kunjam.

Last call

Just last month, I got a call from Ganesh. He said ‘mai kahi dusri posting me ja raha hu chacha (uncle, I am being posted to some other place)’. Since then, I tried to call him many times but his phone remained switched off,” an inconsolable Tiharu Kunjam said. “I had never thought that the phone call made in May would be our last conversation. We all are in shock,” he added.

Ganesh Kunjams father, Itwaru Ram Kunjam, is a small farmer. He is largely dependent on agricultural activities for livelihood. Ganesh has two sisters, the elder one is married while the younger one works in a company in Pune.

“I am proud of my nephew’s martyrdom but sacrifices of our soldiers should not go in vain,” said Tiharu Kunjam.

Village grief-stricken

Hearing the news of Ganesh’s sudden death, grief-stricken villagers visited his house to offer condolences. Meanwhile, district administration and police officials have also reached the village. It is located around 150km from here.

Health Minister TS Singhdeo paid tribute to Ganesh in a tweet. “My tributes to Shri Ganesh Ram Kunjam from Kanker.He made the supreme sacrifice in Ladakh along with 20 of our brave soldiers defending our country. My thoughts are with their families in this moment of grief,” Singhdeo said.