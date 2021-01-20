Mumbai: These days, Hindi film celebrities are very active on social media to stay connected with their fans. They often engage themselves in question and answer session with their fans in which fans put forward questions and the celebs try to answer them.

Recently, actress Deepika Padukone did a question and answer session with her fans.

Deepika is also very active on social media. Deepika recently started a series of question and answer session with fans through her Instagram account. Taking advantage, her fans posed many funny questions to Deepika and she answered them in a funny style.

During this question answer session, a fan asked Deepika, ‘What is your favorite food that you make?’ In response to this question, Deepika said, ‘Cookies’. Deepika confessed she loves to make cookies.

Another fan asked her, ‘What work do you do first after waking up in the morning?’

Deepika also gave a funny answer to this fan’s question. Deepika said, “I turn off the alarm first.”

Worth mentioning, Deepika deleted all posts from her Instagram account and Twitter earlier this year. After this incident, all the fans of Deepika were shocked as to why Deepika deleted all her posts. Although, Deepika is still active on social media. These days, Deepika is also sharing her many unseen pictures with fans, completing the latest trend ‘Post a Picture Off’ on Instagram.