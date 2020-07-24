Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone has revealed how she is killing lockdown boredom along with family members. Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to give a sneak peek Thursday into an intense ‘Taboo’ game session that she played with husband Ranveer Singh and her in-laws.

“TPL – Taboo Premiere League. With everyone bringing their A-Game to the ‘TaBoo Table’ I must say it is getting extremely competitive,” Deepika wrote. Along with it, she shared a photograph of the Taboo board game. Deepika also tagged her husband Ranveer Singh, her mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani, father-in-law Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and sister-in-law Ritika Bhavnani.

Taboo is a popular word game where participants take turns describing a word or a phrase on a drawn card to their partner. The partner then has to guess the word or phrase.

On the work front, Deepika recently announced her collaboration with Prabhas on an upcoming Telugu biggie. She co-stars with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in an untitled upcoming film. She also has a role in 83 starring hubby Ranveer. The film 83 is about India’s maiden cricket World Cup win in 1983. Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev who was the captain of the Indian team.

Deepika and Ranveer got married in a traditional South Indian ceremony – as per Konkani rituals in 2018. They also had a North Indian wedding. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy’s Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance.

Deepika and Ranveer’s first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple has also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.