Kolkata: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has become one of the best finishers in the game. However, on his 39th birthday, former India captain Sourav Ganguly had a different opinion to offer. Sourav Ganguly said Mahendra Singh Dhoni would have been even more lethal if he batted higher up the order.

Ganguly’s opinion

Ganguly, the current BCCI president, led a barrage of birthday wishes for ‘captain cool’.

“He’s one of the great players of the world cricket, not just a finisher. Everyone talks about the way he finishes lower down the order. I always believed that he should bat up the order because he is so destructive,” Ganguly said. He was speaking to young India opener Mayank Agarwal on BCCI’s Twitter handle.

Hardik, Krunal book chartered flight

Most of Dhoni’s India and IPL teammates, including Virat Kohli, too paid glowing tributes to him on his birthday. A BCCI source confirmed that Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal have booked a chartered flight. They are currently flying from Baroda to Ranchi to wish Dhoni in person.

“Hardik has always looked up to Dhoni and they share a special bond. Flight connectivity is limited due to the COVID-19 situation, so they have taken a chartered flight. They should be landing in Ranchi soon,” the source said.

‘My discovery’

Ganguly had handed Dhoni his international debut against Bangladesh December 23, 2004. He recalled how he rose to fame with his 148 against Pakistan batting at No. 3

“It was fantastic. If you look in the history of ODIs, the best players can find the fence under pressure consistently. MS Dhoni was one of them and that’s why he was special,” said Ganguly.

Asked whether it was him who picked Dhoni in the team, Ganguly replied in the affirmative. “Ya that’s true, but that’s my job isn’t it? That’s every captain’s job to pick the best and make the best team possible. You go by your instincts. You go by the faith on that player that he’ll deliver for you. And, you know, I’m happy that Indian cricket got a Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He is simply unbelievable,” Ganguly said.

Kohli’s tributes

The International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a video of the 2019 World Cup to mark Dhoni’s birthday. In the video Kohli, among others, said he immensely benefited from the ‘special partnership’ with Dhoni.

“He just enjoys every minute of being on field and our understandings been brilliant over the year. When I walked into the team the reason he gave me chances. He believed that I played the right intention and I’ll do anything for the team together,” Kohli said.

“That’s why the partnership is so special and even off the field he understands me fully. I also understand him completely. And I’m always up for listening to his advice on the field. It helps immensely to have someone of experience around. He is always going to be my captain in my head,” said the current India captain.

Others also wish Dhoni

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also had something to write about Dhoni. “Once in a generation, a player comes and a nation connects with him. The nation thinks of him as a member of their family, kuch bahut apna sa lagta hai. Happy Birthday to a man who is the world (Dhoni-ya ) for his many admirers,” said Sehwag.

Kedar Jadhav, on the other hand, penned an emotional letter to Dhoni. He described him as his ‘best friend, teammate and captain’.

Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and India teammate Suresh Raina was one of the first to wish him.

“Here’s wishing a very Happy Birthday @msdhoni! to one of my favourite human, brother & a leader I could ever ask for! The man who has always played with his mind and heart. Thank you for all the inspiration Dhoni Bhai,” Raina wrote.

