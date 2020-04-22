Cuttack: Along with healthcare professionals, the police have been in the forefront in the battle against coronavirus. In most parts of India, including Odisha, the cops are trying to implement lockdown in a proper manner. They are requesting people to stay indoors. When their appeals are falling on deaf ears they are acting tough.

In the war against this invisible enemy many tales of heroism and sacrifice have emerged. The most recent one in Odisha involves assistant sub-inspector Mamata Mishra who is currently posted at Betanati police station in Mayurbhanj district.

Mamata, who hails from Cuttack district, is working tirelessly working round the clock to implement lockdown. But then many others are doing the same, so what makes her so special. Well Mamata is eight months pregnant. However, she has forgotten about her own personal interest and is in the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

Odisha DGP Abhay visited various parts of Mayurbhanj district a couple of days back to review the lockdown situation. When he was informed about Mamata, he was all praise for her. DGP Abhay heaped praise on Mamata and said her sacrifice and sense of responsibility will forever be remembered. The DGP also conveyed a message through senior officials asking Mamata to take care of her health.

“My seniors and family members have asked me to take leave. But how can I when the situation is so volatile? I prefer working instead. All the seniors are working 24×7. As a cop, it is my responsibility to implement the lockdown properly. I will take leave when I need it the most,” said the soon-to-be mom.

Like Mamata, there are many cops – both men and women – who have come forward to put that much more extra effort in trying situations. One can just salute their courage and admire them.

PNN