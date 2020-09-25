Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone is currently under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for her alleged involvement in a drugs case related to the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Deepika was summoned Wednesday by the NCB. She will be questioned Saturday by the NCB. The interrogation is likely to be video recorded by the probe agency.

Sources said that the Deepika will be grilled on the alleged chat she had with her manager Karishma Parekh regarding the procurement of ‘hash’ (hasish).

According to NCB sources, the agency can ask her three main questions. They are: Have you ever taken/procured or peddled drugs? 2. If yes, then how and where, and who gave it to you? 3. The chats of 2017 (with Karishma) are yours or not?

Deepika has already reached Mumbai from Goa where she was shooting for a film. She arrived by a chartered flight accompanied by her husband actor Ranveer Singh.

In a separate development Ranveer has appealed to the NCB so that he can be present when Deepika is being interrogated. According to his application, Deepika has the tendency to get nervous very easily. In her nervousness, she can commit mistakes, Ranveer has said. So he has requested the NCB to allow him to be with Deepika.

Ranveer knows that as per law he cannot be present during the interrogation. Even then he is making a last ditch effort to be with his wife when she faces the NCB sleuths.

Since the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty a number of persons associated with the Hindi film industry have come under the scanner of NCB. Along with Deepika, the NCB have also summoned Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. They will also be interrogated Saturday.