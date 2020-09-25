Mumbai: The alleged chat of actor Deepika Padukone with her then manager Karishma Prakash in October 2017 has landed the former in trouble. It is the main reason behind the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Deepika Padukone in a drugs-related case that emerged during the probe of actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Deepika was scheduled to appear before the NCB sleuths Friday. However it has now been decided that she will appear before then Saturday.

A top NCB source told this agency why it got suspicious. This is because it came upon one of the alleged chats of Jaya Saha, the talent manager of Sushant. In the chats she was discussing drugs with the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Saha has been questioned by the NCB on several occasions in last few days.

The NCB initiated a probe into the drugs case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after it retrieved several of the chat records.

Sushant was found dead at Mont Blanc Apartment, Bandra, June 14.

The NCB source said that Saha was among the many questioned after WhatsApp messages retrieved from the phone of Rhea revealed conversations on procuring drugs.

In two of the chat transcripts accessed by this agency, two persons have a conversation about procuring hash. According to the NCB sources, the alleged chats took between Deepika and Karishma. The chat, which is on a group, is from October 28, 2017, around 8.50pm.

Also read: Deepika Padukone memes flood social media platforms after NCB summons her manager

In the alleged chat, Deepika enquires with Karishma, “K… maal you have?”

To which, Karishma responds saying, “I have but at home… I am in Bandra.” Karishma also sends another message saying, “I can ask Amit if you want.”

To which, Deepika replies, “Yes!!! Plleeeseeeeee.”

Karishma then again responds to Deepika’s message, saying, “Amit has he is carrying it.” Deepika then again allegedly enquires, “Hash na. Not weed.” Karishma then allegedly responds to Deepika saying, “Yes hash.”

Karishma then again asks Deepika, “What time are you coming to koko?”

Deepika responds, “11.30/12 ish? Till what time is Shal there?”

Karishma responds to Deepika’s message saying, “I think she said 11.30 because she needs to be at the other place by 12.”

Meanwhile, another alleged chat is believed to be between Shraddha and Saha.

In the chat, Saha and Shraddha can be seen discussing CBD oil.

Saha in here chat to Shraddha says, “Call me once you are down. Will come down and get you :)”

She then again sends another message to Shraddha saying, “Hello I am sending CBD oil with Jinal today :).”

To which, Shraddha replied, “Hey! Thank you.”

Shraddha is sent smileys by Saha.

Shraddha again writes to Saha and says, “Listen. I still want to meet SLB.”

Besides Deepika and Shraddha, the NCB has also summoned actresses Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Earlier Thursday, Deepika and Sara left from Goa for Mumbai to appear before the NCB for questioning. She arrived here late night Thursday in a chartered flight.

The NCB also questioned Thursday fashion designer Simone Khambatta and Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi.