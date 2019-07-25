Mumbai: ‘Quantico’ actress Priyanka Chopra has now become a global celebrity breaking the fence of the Hindi film industry. She is among the most popular celebrities in social media. Her photos on Instagram get thousands of likes and comments as soon as they get posted. But for Priyanka, social media is not the only way to keep her fans and followers updated, through social media Priyanka is earning in crore.

According to the list of Instagram’s scheduling tool Hopper HQ, Priyanka is the only Hindi industry film actress whose name is in the list.

Priyanka stands at 19th in the list, while she is ranked 16th in the celebrity section. According to the list, Priyanka has more than 4cr 30 lakh followers. She gets 1.86cr for a post on her Instagram account by promoting big brands.

On Instagram rich list, American celebrity Kylie Jenner, who has more than 13 cr followers sits on top. She charges Rs 8 .73 cr for every post.

Priyanka Chopra is returning to films with ‘The Sky Is Pink’. First look of the movie has been released. It has been directed by Shonali Bose, while Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar are in lead roles. Priyanka Chopra’s last Hindi film was ‘Jai Gangaajal’, which was directed by Prakash Jha. She played the role of a police officer in the movie.

Salman Khan was about to bring back Priyanka to Hindi movies with ‘Bharat’, but she left the film to marry Nick Jonas. She was replaced by Katrina Kaif in that film.

PNN/Agencies