Mumbai: Actor and superstar Salman Khan has always had a release during Eid in the last decade. However, due to lockdown, all new releases have been put on hold now. Accordingly Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which was scheduled to hit the screens on Eid has also not been released. It definitely has left Salman Khan fans hugely disappointed. To keep his fans happy the actor has gone ahead and released a brand new song titled ‘Bhai bhai’.

Actor’s gift

The song, sung by Salman himself, is the actor’s gift to his fans on the occasion of Eid, which was on Monday. The peppy track talks of communal harmony.

“Maine aap subb ke liye kuch banaya hai, dekh ke batana kaisa laga… Aap subb ko eid mubarakh (I have created something for you, see how you like it… Wishing all of you Eid mubarak)… #BhaiBhai,” the actor tweeted Monday evening.

See link: https://twitter.com/BeingSalmanKhan/status/1264952496453230592

Salman also shared: “May all of us be blessed with the strength to deal with the pandemic this year. Since we couldn’t release our film this Eid, I have worked on a very special song for all my wonderful fans. It is called ‘Bhai bhai’ as it celebrates the spirit of brotherhood and unity. Eid is the best day to release this as it is also the festival that brings people close to each other. I hope people enjoy the song as much as I did while making it for them.”

Release postponed

On Eid this year, Salman couldn’t keep his box office date with fans by releasing a new film as he does every year. He was scheduled to release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring Disha Parani and directed by Prabhu Deva this week. The film promises to be a heavy-duty action entertainer.

Turning lyricist

Coming back to ‘Bhai bhai’, the video of the song has been shot with minimal crew and resources at the actor’s farmhouse in Panvel. Salman has been spending the lockdown days with a few family members and friends.

‘Bhai bhai’ has been composed by music composer duo Sajid-Wajid. The lyrics have been penned by Salman himself and Danish Sabri, and the rap portion written by Ruhaan Arshad.

This is the third song that Salman has released during the lockdown after ‘Pyar Karona’ and ‘Tere Bina’.

Agencies