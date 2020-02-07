Have you ever had a one night stand? Or have you ever send a naughty message? Well these are some of the questions Sara Ali Khan had to face recently during the promotion of her film Love Aaj Kaal. You will be surprised to know who the quizmaster is. Well… it is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan, the present wife of Saif Ali Khan, who is incidentally Sara’s father also.

Recently Sara Ali Khan was a guest at the TV talk show ‘What Women Want’ which is hosted by Kareena Kapoor. It was there that the questions were fired at Sara.

Time and again both Sara and Kareena have said that they share a ‘very friendly relationship’. But then such question!

In the fun and frolic discussion session both have time and again laughed their hearts out. Kareena also asked Sara about her present relationship status and the latter said she is single.

Regarding the other two questions mentioned above, Sara has said that she has never had a ‘one night stand’ but ‘yes she has sent naughty messages’.

See link:

https://youtu.be/DeG8IPqmxBs

During the tete-a-tete, Sara and Kareena have also talked about the special bond they have with Ibrahim and Taimur.

Incidentally, Sara and Ibrahim are siblings from Saif’s first marriage to Amrita Singh while Taimur is the son of Saif and Kareena. It should also be stated here that Sara was 17 when Saif married Kareena. She had also attended her dad’s second marriage.

PNN & Agencies