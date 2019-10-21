Mumbai: Salman Khan’s bodyguard Gurmeet Singh alias Shera is no less than a celebrity. Recently, Shera came to the limelight when he joined Uddhav Thackeray’s party Shiv Sena.

He joined Shiv Sena in presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena President, Aditya Thackeray.

Shera has been Salman’s bodyguard for the last 20 years. Salman too considers him as his family.

According to a report, Shera charges around 2 crore a year, which means he gets around Rs 16 lakh a month.

In 1995, Sohail Khan sought Shera’s company’s service for Salman’s overseas tour. Sohail was impressed with his service and requested him to become Salman’s personal bodyguard. And this is how his journey with Salman started.

He has since become a member of the Khan family. According to Shera, he protects Salman like a friend. Shera also runs an agency named Tiger Security Services that provides security to high-profile clients. It was recently honoured with the Best Security Agency in Asia award in Malaysia. He thanks Salman for all the support.

He calls Salman ‘Maalik’ and insisted that if the opportunity arises, he would even lay his life for the Hindi film actor.

Shera is a Sikh by birth and was into bodybuilding since a very young age. He once bagged the second position in Mr. Mumbai and Mr. Maharashtra contests.

Shera was less inclined academically and spent a major part of his early childhood chipping in at his father’s automobile workshop.