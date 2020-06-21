Mumbai: Social media abuses have increased amid the ‘outsider versus insider’ debate in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Many actors including Sonam Kapoor have been abused on social media. Sonam Kapoor said she acknowledges her privilege as a star child but her identity is a matter of pride for her.

Family of actors

Sonam comes from a family of producers and actors in the Hindi film industry. She shared screenshots of the expletives-laden messages she has received recently. The messages have been directed towards her, father Anil Kapoor and producer sister Rhea.

Sonam’s reactions

“This is some of comments coming my way. All the media and all the people who’ve encouraged this sort of behaviour and instigated it. This is on you. People talking about how one should have been kind to someone are doing worse to others,” Sonam said Sunday on Twitter.

“I encourage you guys to see my comment section. And I’m sure you don’t hope that the same comes your way. I hope your parents don’t have to see this sort of stuff,” she added.

Sonam said the remarks she made public aren’t even the ‘worst of it’. The actor and her team are reporting these comments to the authorities, she added.

Proud to be born in a movie family

The Neerja actor said she is proud to be the daughter of a movie star who has worked hard to sustain in the industry. “Today on Father’s Day I’d like to say one more thing, yes I’m my father’s daughter. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud. To be his daughter,” she wrote.

See link: https://twitter.com/sonamakapoor/status/1274622751450357760

Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Mumbai residence June 14. His death has reignited discussions around the struggle of survival in Bollywood, particularly for outsiders.

See link: https://twitter.com/sonamakapoor/status/1274621449135730689/photo/2

The 35-year-old actor said she has disabled the comments section from her and Anil Kapoor’s Instagram pages to avoid the barrage of hate.

“I don’t want my 64 year old parents to go through this. They did nothing to deserve this. And I’m not doing it out of fear you morons. I’m doing it out of common sense to preserve my mental health and my parents,” asserted Sonam.

Agencies