Mumbai: Film-writer Tushar Hiranandani made his directorial debut with Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu starrer Saand Ki Aankh last year. On his birthday Monday, actor Taapsee Pannu opened up about the film calling it the ‘first biggest experiment’ of her career. Taapsee shared photographs of her first look trial for her character ‘Prakashi Tomar’ from the film on her verified Instagram account.

Taapsee’s reaction

“The first look trial for #SaandKiAankh. The first biggest experiment of my career. The first time director (our over enthu teddy ) @tusharhiranandani, first time producer @nidhiparmarhira and probably the first time 2 female actors in the prime of their career decided to depict twice their age to share an equal screen space in a story never told before! Too many firsts in this one n I guess the beginner’s luck worked. Too many stories n memories attached with this one #SaandKiAankh #Archive #QuarantinePost #Throwback,” captioned the actress.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CClLhqXpmJw/

Taapsee also shared a birthday wish for Tushar on her verified Instagram account stories. “Happy birthday our very own Thanos @tusharhiranandani. Now please go kill the corona Thanos!” she wrote along with a photograph of the director.

Another actress from the film, Bhumi Pednekar also took to her verified Instagram account to wish the director on his birthday. “Here’s wishing the sweetest, super enthu, most emotional, talented papa bear @tusharhiranandani a very Happy Birthday! Love You. Dadi sending you aashirwad,” said the actress.

Saand ki Aankh storyline

Biographical drama Saand Ki Aankh is based on the real life story of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. While Taapsee played Prakashi, ‘Chandro Tomar’s’ role was essayed by Bhumi. The film had hit theatres October 25 last year.