Mumbai: He won everyone’s heart with his portrayal of Anand Kumar (Hrithik Roshan’s) brother in Super 30. Yes, the dashing Telly actor Nandish Sandhu celebrates his birthday today and his fans cannot keep calm.

Fans have been pouring in wishes for the Uttaran actor. He also expressed his gratitude for the well wishes and promised to work hard and keep his fans entertaining. Well, Nandish was recently in the news for his divorce with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai.

Born December 25, 1981, Nandish started her career as a model and went on to star in many TV serials. Nandish stepped into the television world with the TV show Kasturi (2007) and followed by shows like Khwaish, Kayamath, Comedy Circus, Uttaran and Yeh Vaada Raha.

Nandish met Rashami Desai on the set of popular TV show Uttaran. The famous couple got married in 2012, but soon the news of trouble in their paradise started doing the rounds. In 2014 they separated, and in 2015, the couple filed for divorce after almost four years of marriage.

Rashami attributed the divorce to her friendship with many of Nandish’s girls whereas Nandish was upset due to Rashami being overly possessive. Some pictures of Nandish with a girl went viral at that time that was the first step towards their divorce.

Talking about the divorce, Rashami had said- ‘If he had given his 100 per cent in this relationship, nothing bad would have happened. I never had a problem with one of his female friends. I never doubted him. I used to be very busy in my work and travel. I do not know if he is dating anyone. If he is also doing, let them enjoy. I wish him a good future. ‘

However, despite the conflict, both of them tried to fix everything in their married life. They were also seen together in the dance reality shows Nach Baliye 7 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. On the sets of Nach Baliye 7, both of them revealed their bad relationship and news of Rashami’s miscarriage also came to light. But when nothing could be fixed, they decided to divorce by mutual consent.

Talking about Rashami Desai, she is rocking Bigg Boss 13 these days. The audience likes her very much. Rashami and Siddharth Shukla are creating a lot of buzz on social media with their chemistry in the reality show.