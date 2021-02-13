Mumbai: Uttaran actress Rashami Desai turns a year older today.

Desai, who started her career at an early age, got her first break in Ravan on Zee TV followed by Meet Mila De Rabba on Sony TV and started acting in the show Uttaran on Colors from 2008.

In March in 2012 she opted out of Uttaran as she didn’t believe she could portray an older role after the show took a time leap. However, she returned to Uttaran in November 2012.

The actress married co-star Nandish Sandhu 12 February 2012, in Dholpur, but in 2014 they separated. In 2015, the couple filed for divorce after almost four years of marriage.

During Bigg Boss 13 she revealed why she divorced Nandish.

According a report, Desai and Nandish met on the set of Uttaran and started dating each other in 2012 and got married. Desai claimed that the reason for the divorce was Nandish’s female friends. At the same time, Nandish said that he was upset with Rashmi’s highly sensitive behavior. When the news of their divorce broke out many pictures of Nandish with girls went viral on social media.

While Rashmi said, “If Nandish Sandhu had given 100 percent to our relationship then nothing would have gone wrong between us. I had no problem with his female friends. I never doubted him. I was busy with my work and travel. I didn’t even know if he was dating anyone or not. Even if he is still doing it, he should enjoy it. I am wishing him for his bright future.”