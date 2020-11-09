Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar and ‘King of Romance’ Shah Rukh Khan are very close friends in the Hindi film industry. But did you know there was a time when Karan was not a fan of Shah Rukh?

According to Hindustan Times, in his autobiography, ‘An Unsuitable Boy’, Karan had remembered a time when Shah Rukh was just making a mark in the industry and he himself was a star kid obsessed with films. “Shah Rukh came in 1991, and I wasn’t a fan of his at all. Ironically, I liked him the least. But Apoorva (Mehta, Karan’s friend and now Dharma Productions’ CEO) did. I was Team Aamir and he was Team Shah Rukh. There were girls who were obsessed with Shah Rukh and there were people like me who were mad about Aamir.”

“I was not a Shah Rukh Khan fan because I thought he overacted. I didn’t like him in Deewana. And Apoorva used to say: ‘Aamir is so boring, what do you like about him?’ We had these fights about Aamir and Shah Rukh as if they were our relatives and we had to take up cudgels on their behalf. They were very passionate fights” he added.

