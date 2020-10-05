Khaira: It has often been said that marriages are made in heaven. This time tested saying once again came true at Sampei village of Jalada panchayat under Khaira block in Balasore district.

Differently-abled Niranjan, son of Mayadhar Jena of Sampei village tied the nuptial knot with Sukanti, who is also physically-challenged, of Kochiakoioli village under Soro police limits Monday.

Niranjan’s family members had been searching for a girl for some time now. However, Niranjan’s physical disabilities were a hindrance. Niranjan’s age was increasing and yet his family failed to find a girl for him. Finally, through villagers they came to know about Sukanti.

Information floated back to Niranjan’s family members that Sanatan Behera of Kochiakoili village was not being able to find a proper bridegroom for his daughter as she is physically-challenged. He was also in acute financial distress.

Immediately Niranjan’s family members contacted Sanatan and proposed his marriage with Sukanti. The marriage date was finalised and it was solemnised at the village Kalyan Mandap.

Finally Niranjan and Sukanti tied the knot and family members of both of them heaved a sigh of relief.

PNN