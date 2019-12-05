Mumbai: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor once more took to social media to express his displeasure for nicknames and said that he never likes being called ‘Chintoo’. The actor said that parents should never give nicknames to their children as an odd one can make the child butt of many a joke.

Rishi Kapoor said that he had to work very hard to get his original name back. “Worked very hard to get Rishi Kapoor back as my name! Parents must never nick name a child. I never did give.” The veteran actor also shared a black and white throwback picture in which he is wearing a cap which declares his nickname as Chintoo.

See link: https://twitter.com/chintskap/status/1202281643983003648

Rishi has also explained how he got his nickname. “It was something created since my infancy. When my brother Randhir Kapoor was in school, he found a poem that had the following lines: ‘Chote Se Chintu Miya, Lambi Si Pooch. Jaha Jaye Chintu Miya, Waha Jaye Pooch’. Since I was the youngest and newly born, Chintu became my nickname” Rishi said. Rishi also said that he calls Ranbir Kapoor as ‘Ranbir’ only. He doesn’t address his son by any nickname.

At the moment the veteran four-decade old actor is back in Mumbai after getting rid of cancer. Rishi was in New York for close to 12 months getting treatment. He is back again to work shooting for Hitesh Bhatia’s untitled film, the work for which had stopped when Rishi was struck by the deadly disease.

Agencies