Mumbai: Actor Raveena Tandon is making foray into the digital space as a writer. Raveena will also produce these projects, four in total, for her home banner, ‘AA Films’.

The National Award-winning actor said she is looking forward to working in the web.

“We are in the process of going on floors, and all of them are for the web platform. I find this medium fantastic as it is so experimental and we can do so much,” Raveena said in a statement.

“It gives you the liberty to tell a story without being restricted to just two hours, so it’s a very exciting space to be in,” Raveena added.

Her last cinematic outing was 2017’s ‘Shab’. Since then she has remained visible by being a judge in a number of dance reality shows on television.

Meanwhile in another website Raveena Tandon has let out a secret that she had kept quiet about for a long time. She said that superstar Shah Rukh Khan has said that she is the ‘best-scented’ heroine he has worked with in the Hindi film industry.

“Every time we meet at any social gatherings Shah Rukh makes it a point to tell my husband Anil (Thadani) ‘you have the best-scented heroine as your wife’,” stated Raveena.

“Shah Rukh also told my husband whenever ‘he worked with me’ he would come close enough ‘to catch a sniff’ of my scent,” the actress added. It should be stated here that Raveena and SRK acted in two movies together, Zamaana Deewana and Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke.

