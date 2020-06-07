Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor, known as ‘Queen of TV’, is celebrating her 45th birthday Sunday.

There was a time when serials produced by Ekta dominated the primetime slot in Indian television. In most of Ekta’s daily soaps, the story revolved around family conflicts and marriage dramas. But Ekta herself does not believe in marriage and this is why she is still single despite being a mother to a son.

Ekta became a mother through surrogacy in 2019. She does not want to get married. Ekta revealed in an interview as to why she was single.

Ekta was asked in an interview when she would tie the knot. While replying, Ekta hilariously replied, “after two or three years of Salman Khan’s wedding.” In another interview she revealed that the reason why she is not getting married is because of a condition put by his father, the legendary actor Jeetendra.

According to Ekta, her father said that she has to choose between work and a married life. Ekta chose work as she does not want to get married.

“My friends who were married are single today. I saw many divorces in the past few years. I think there’s patience in me, who’s been waiting for it so far,” Ekta said.

Ekta is also following the path of Salman Khan. Ekta says that she wants kids but do not want to marry. For this reason she became a mother through surrogacy. Ekta named him Ravie Kapoor after her dad Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.

Notably, Tusshar Kapoor, Ekta’s brother, has not married yet either. Tusshar is also a single father. In 2016, Tusshar became a father through surrogacy. He named his son Lakshya. Both siblings are living the life of single father and mother and are very happy.