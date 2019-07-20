Generally known as ‘Ladies Finger’, okra is a nutritious and healthy vegetable.

Okras have a plethora of nutritional properties that are essential for the smooth functioning of our bodies. So here is a list of reasons why you should have a glass of okra juice everyday:

HELPS TO CURE DIABETES

‘Ladies Finger’ has anti diabetic properties that contain insulin which are beneficial for the treatment of diabetes. Okra juice decreases sugar levels in the blood. Regular consumption of okra juice helps in controlling diabetes.

HELPS TO TREAT DIARRHEA

Diarrhea causes huge amount of water and essential minerals loss from the body. The okra juice is utilized in the treatment of diarrhea and it also helps to recharge the body.

GOOD FOR YOUR EYES

Okra has high substance of Vitamin A and other anti-oxidants which act against the free radicals in our body. Okra protects our eyes against the hazardous impacts of these free radicals and anticipates the beginning of macular degeneration and cataracts.

HELPS TO CONTROL OBESITY

Containing no unsaturated fats or cholesterol and being extremely low on calories, okra can be a valuable substitute to calorific food if you are trying to get in shape. It is additionally wealthy in supplements and dietary fiber that keeps your digestive system in good health thus helps to fight obesity.

IMPROVE YOUR SKIN

The nutrients in okra help to keep your skin youthful and prevent any pigmentation. Regular consumption of okra juice improves the skin health. The antioxidants help to purge the blood and decrease skin break out and other skin infections, which are brought about by the polluting influences in the blood.

LOWERS CHOLESTRAL LEVEL

The plant contains a great deal of dissolvable fibers, which can assist the body with lowering the cholesterol level. The regular consumption of this juice can decrease the cholesterol level in the blood and protect your heart.

HELPS IN IMPROVING IMMUNE SYSTEM

The immune system causes the body to battle against different infections. Okra juice contains high amount of Vitamin C that helps to improve immunity.

PNN