There are expensive items in the world which cost in billions. Luxury houses and cars are usually priced in crores, but just imagine if guitars start selling in crores too.

Today we are going to tell you about a guitar the cost of which makes people dizzy. It is the most expensive guitar in the world, which costs so much that you can buy 2-3 small airplanes with that amount.

The guitar belonged to former Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain died April 5, 1994.

The 1959 Martin D-18E that Cobain played in the band’s rare acoustic performance and subsequent live album was sold to Australian Peter Freedman, owner of Røde Microphones, at the Music Icons event run by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, California.

The bids opened at $1 million for the sale that ended up breaking several world records.

Cobain used it to play tunes including ‘About a Girl’ and ‘All Apologies’ at the Nov. 18, 1993, show in New York that came less than five months before the singer and songwriter died at age 27.

According to media reports, Cobain bought this guitar for $5. Only 302 guitars of this model are said to exist worldwide. Cobain also made some changes after purchasing the guitar, as he used to play with the left hand. It was because of this change that the guitar became extremely special.