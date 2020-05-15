Hatadihi (Keonjhar): Tales of sacrifices, heroic deeds, jaw- dropping feats, tragedy and hard work are aplenty during the coronavirus crisis in India. Everyday a number of such stories come to the fore. Friday also was no exception as Bimal Ghosh from Gopa village under Hatadihi block in Keonjhar district made the headlines with his deed.

Bimal has achieved something which would be virtually impossible for lesser mortals. He has cycled close to 1,900 kilometres from Chennai to reach his village. Immediately after his arrival Thursday night, he was put in quarantine. However, that doesn’t matter, his father Subash is happy that finally his son is back safe.

“I just managed to survive because of my determination and will power,” said Bimal, who started his journey May 4.

It should be stated here that Chennai in Tamil Nadu is one of the worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bimal was running out of money and facing starvation when he decided to return to his village on a cycle.

“Yes it was dangerous, but I had no other option,” Bimal informed. “I had a few packets of biscuits and a bottle of water with me. Whenever, I felt tired, I rested under trees or abandoned houses. At some places people were kind enough to provide me with food. With their support and god’s blessings, I have finally managed to reach home,” said Bimal with a flood of emotion choking his voice.

Bimal himself still cannot believe that he has made it back. But then it is the adverse that brings out the best in a man. Bimal has braved all odds and he and his family members will certainly remember this feat with pride when the coronavirus scare diminishes. As of now sitting in isolation, Bimal can at least afford a smile of containment touch his lips. He has achieved the impossible… something he probably in his wildest dreams wouldn’t have thought of.

Kudos to his never-say-die attitude.