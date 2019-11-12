Mumbai: Syska Tuesday launched an anti-bacterial LED bulb ‘Bactiglow’ with microbial disinfection properties that electrocute harmful bacteria present in a room.

The anti-bacterial bulb is priced at Rs 250 and is available at leading retails stores across the country and has a manufacturer warranty of one year.

“As one of the pioneers of LED lighting, our aim is to offer our customers, products that are convenient, affordable and reflect their evolving needs and preferences. The Syska Bactiglow LED bulb is a fine example of this proposition and offers consumers innovative features that are over & above the benefits of a regular LED bulb,” Rajesh Uttamchandani, Director, Syska Group said in a statement.

The bulb emits light in the wavelength of 400 nm to 420 nm which is safe for human exposure.

The bulb is designed for indoor use and can easily be installed in schools, colleges, commercial spaces, at home and does not emit harmful ultraviolet or infrared radiation.

Syska Bactiglow comes with 2-in-1 modes, where one can choose from either a lighting plus anti-bacterial mode or just the anti-bacterial mode.