Bengaluru is often known for its unique and heartwarming sights. More than the city itself, its auto-rickshaw drivers frequently grab attention with their unusual and endearing actions. Now, another such story is going viral on social media, featuring a Bengaluru auto driver who takes his furry friend everywhere he goes.

A recent post on social media highlights the deep bond between an auto driver and his pet dog, Jackie. Their friendship is so strong that the driver never leaves Jackie behind—he accompanies him on every ride. Jackie has been with him since he was just four days old, and his presence surprises and delights passengers.

my auto wale bhaiyya has his dog( name is Jackie ) with him in the auto; this kid has been with him from when he was 4 days old and now they travel together everywhere🥺 Does this call for a @PeakBangalore moment?? pic.twitter.com/Cre4g6Cd5S — damn she coool (@damnyanti) February 22, 2025

Sharing the story, a user named @damnyanti wrote, “My auto driver has a dog named Jackie. He has been with him since he was only four days old. Now, this dog goes with him everywhere. Does this call for a Peak Bangalore moment?”

Netizens flooded the comments section with reactions. One user wrote, “Not a peak, but definitely a cute moment.”

Another commented, “This makes my heart so happy!”

The story has since captured the internet’s attention, celebrating the unique and wholesome bond between man and his best friend.