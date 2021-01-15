Brisbane: Pacer Thangarasu Natarajan, who came to Australia as a net bowler, became Friday the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the same tour. The 29-year-old Tamil Nadu player was one of the rookies named in the playing XI of the injury-ravaged Indian team against Australia in the fourth and final Test which started at the Gabba here Friday. Thangarasu Natarajan made his international debut in the third ODI against Australia December 2 in Canberra, which India won by 13 runs.

Natarajan made an immediate impact by taking two wickets for 70 runs from his 10 overs.

Natarajan then played his part in India’s 2-1 series win in the subsequent three-match T20 International rubber by taking six wickets during the series.

“Welcome to Test cricket … Thangarasu Natarajan becomes the first Indian player to make his International debut across all three formats during the same tour,” the ICC tweeted.

It has indeed been a rags to riches story for the Tamil Nadu pacer who had a very impressive IPL last year. His ability to bowl yorkers consistently during the death made him standout among other bowlers. Natarajan doesn’t have great pace, but it his ability to put the ball at the same spot becomes a headache for the batsmen. He may not continue playing Test cricket once the other bowlers recover, but Natarajan has certainly cemented his place in the white ball format. It is to his credit that he has utilised the opportunities that have come his way.